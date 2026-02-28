Why Himanta Sarma Chose This Assam Town As Starting Point For BJP's Yatra

As part of its outreach campaign ahead of the state elections, the BJP in Assam today launched its 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Dhekiajuli. Led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the yatra would cover over 400 km and touch several key assembly constituencies before it culminates on March 9.

The choice of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district as the starting point of the yatra holds huge significance. Besides being an important town in central Assam, it is a BJP stronghold. It is a Hindu majority area with a multi-ethnic population, including Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Hindi, and Bodo speakers.

In the adjoining Darrang district, there is a sizable 'Miya Muslim' (Bangladeshi Muslims) population as well. Therefore, the BJP's anti-Miya narrative fits well in the multi-ethnic Dhekiajuli.

Dhekiajuli also has a link to the Indian Independence movement, with 13 freedom fighters having laid their lives here in 1942 while trying to hoist the national flag.

Before the yatra, Chief Minister Sarma paid obeisance at the Gupteshwar Devalaya, a seventh-century shrine dedicated to Shiva in Dhekiajuli.

The yatra aims to take the party's vision, achievements, and organisational agenda to the grassroots.

On the inaugural day, the yatra passed through Dhekiajuli, Barsola, Tezpur, Naduar, and Rongapara constituencies. According to the BJP, the yatra will travel around 70-80 km each day and aims to reach out to nearly a lakh people daily.

In subsequent phases, it will cover constituencies across Morigaon, Nagaon, Gohpur, Bihpuria, Dhemaji, Jonai, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Golaghat, Digboi, Tinsukia, Nalbari and Rangia, along with other parts of the state, with designated leaders overseeing each segment.