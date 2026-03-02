On Day 2 Of Yatra, Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets 'Bulldozer Salute'

On the second day of the 'Jana Ashirwad Yatra' on Sunday, BJP supporters gave Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a "bulldozer salute" - showering flower petals on him using a JCB - in the state's Jagiroad town. Speaking to NDTV, the chief minister said the salute represents the government's continued commitment toward land reclamation drives, and asserted that eviction efforts would intensify after the upcoming elections.

"We are extremely happy and grateful for the blessings we are receiving from our people. The response to the Jana Ashirwad Yatra has been beyond our expectations," Sarma said.

"This JCB is a tribute to our eviction drive. We have successfully cleared nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachers. After the elections, we will carry out eviction on an additional 5 lakh bighas of land," he announced.

Asked about the message he intended to convey through the Yatra, the chief minister said it is that the government remains resolute in protecting forest land and tribal belt areas from illegal occupation.

"The message is clear: We will evict all illegal encroachers from forest land and tribal belt areas. We will not compromise on protecting the land rights of indigenous people," he emphasised.

"The Yatra has witnessed an unprecedented response. I never imagined that such a large number of people would come out onto the roads. This shows that the people of Assam appreciate the work of our government," he said.

The chief minister added that many people approached him personally during the rally to express gratitude for various initiatives undertaken by his administration.

"During the rally, many people came forward to thank me - some for securing clean and transparent government jobs, some for getting back their land, and others for taking strong action against illegal infiltrators. People are not thanking us for just one issue, but for resolving multiple long-standing problems they faced in the past," he added.

The Yatra is being seen as a major political outreach initiative ahead of the Assembly elections, with the BJP leadership projecting it as a platform to connect directly with voters and showcase the government's achievements.