'Will Kill Sugar Daddy Soon': Assam Man Who Killed Wife, Kept Head In Fridge

"After I serve my jail term, I will kill the sugar daddy."

The statement came from Ramanuj Goswami on Tuesday as he was being taken to a court in Guwahati, a day after he was remanded to seven days of police custody in connection with the killing of his wife, 25-year-old Riya Talukdar.

Speaking to reporters in Assamese, Goswami said he had killed his wife and would make sure to kill the person he referred to as the "sugar daddy" after his release from jail. When journalists repeatedly asked him to identify the individual, he became angry and behaved rudely with members of the media.

He later told reporters: "I have no regrets, no apologies."

Goswami was produced before a court on Tuesday, a day after he was sent to seven days of police custody. He had surrendered before police late on Sunday night after remaining away from the residence for nearly two days.

Police are questioning him to establish the motive behind the crime and reconstruct the sequence of events that followed.

Investigators suspect Goswami attacked Talukdar with a sharp weapon following an altercation. The identity of the person he referred to as the "sugar daddy" and the circumstances behind the remark are now likely to form part of the investigation.

The case came to light on September 6 after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the couple's apartment in Guwahati. Residents also told police they had not seen the newly married couple for two days and that both their mobile phones were switched off.

Police then broke open the lock of the apartment and discovered the woman's body inside. According to investigators, her fingers had been partially chopped, the body had begun decomposing and her head was missing.

The victim was later identified as Riya Talukdar, who had married Goswami only a few months ago.

During a search of the apartment, police recovered her severed head from a refrigerator, where it had been kept inside a polythene bag.

Following the discovery, police launched a search for Goswami, who was not found inside the apartment. Neighbours told investigators they had last seen him on Friday.

Talukdar's body and the severed head were sent for an autopsy.

On Sunday night, Goswami surrendered before the police. A court subsequently remanded him to seven days of police custody.