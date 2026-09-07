Man Kills Wife In Guwahati, Chops Fingers, Stores Severed Head In Fridge

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was found dead at her apartment in Guwahati on Sunday merely a few months after her wedding, following which police launched a manhunt for her husband.

On September 6, after the complaints of foul smell from the neighbours, police arrived at the apartment where the couple who were married a few months ago were staying. They also told the police that they hadn't seen the couple for two days and their phones were also switched off.

The police then broke the lock of the apartment and found a severed dead body of the woman. Her fingers were also half-chopped, the body had started to decompose, and her head was missing.

The woman was identified as Riya Talukdar.

On searching the house, police recovered the head of the woman in a polythene bag kept in the refrigerator.

Her husband was nowhere to be found. The neighbours said that they last saw him on Friday.

The body, along with the severed head, was then sent for autopsy.

On Sunday night, her husband surrendered to the police and was arrested.

Investigators are expected to record the accused's statement and verify it against the evidence gathered so far.

Police have not yet disclosed the motive behind the alleged killing or provided details about the circumstances that led to the accused's surrender.

The investigation is continuing, with police also looking into the sequence of events surrounding the incident and the possible involvement of others, if any.

Further details are awaited.

With Inputs from Jyotishman Sarma