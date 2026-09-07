Video Shows Moment The Amazon Cargo Plane Crashed In Miami Killing 5

At least five people were killed, and three others were critically injured after an Amazon cargo plane skidded off the runway at the Miami International Airport and rammed vehicles parked on the side and engulfed in flames. Videos of the incident posted on social media showed a blue and white Boeing 767 overshooting the diagonal runway during landing and barrel-rolling into parked vehicles on a side road used by warehouse workers and other businesses that surround the airport.

After the plane, operating as Prime Air Flight 7598, struck the vehicles, it caught fire, with clips showing thick smoke billowing from the aircraft as fire trucks raced to the scene.

Casualties Reported

"The airplane did strike a couple of vehicles," which left "a couple of victims that were actually trapped in the vehicles," Miami-Dade County fire chief Ray Jadallah told reporters. He said that in addition to five casualties, five others were injured, and three of them were transported to trauma centers "in critical condition."

The accident happened around 2 pm (local time) while the plane was arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The crash trapped the pilot and copilot in the cockpit and some occupants in cars, according to Jadallah. The agency said crews also had to extricate a person who was trapped under a vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if the pilots survived or if those killed were all in vehicles when the plane struck.

Probe Launched

The crash halted flights at the busy travel hub for much of the afternoon, with the airport closing all runways and taxiways and asking travellers to check directly with their airline before heading to the airport.

"A total of 60 fire apparatuses arrived, just short, just shy of 200 men and women from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, to begin the actual search and rescue and firefighting," Jadallah said.

"The actual cause of the incident will be determined by the FAA and the NTSB," he added, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said in an X post that they have "launched a go team to investigate Sunday's runway excursion accident."

Amazon's Statement

Amazon put out a statement saying the aircraft "experienced an incident while attempting to land." It did not say if anyone was hurt or killed.

"This is a fast-moving situation, and we're still gathering details. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in the statement.

In a similar incident last year, a UPS plane crashed after losing its engine while accelerating down the runway at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport. The crash killed all three pilots and 12 people on the ground. Twenty-three more were injured.