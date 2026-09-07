Watch: Moment Delhi Building Came Crashing Down And Turned Into Rubble

A roadside hawker sat quietly beside his cart on a busy Sunday afternoon, unaware of the disaster about to unfold.

At 1.15 pm, CCTV footage recorded the man suddenly looking up before jumping to his feet and running for safety. Within seconds, the frame was swallowed by a massive cloud of dust as a multi-storey building came crashing down in Delhi's Satya Niketan, turning a quiet afternoon into a scene of panic and devastation.

The collapsed structure, located near Delhi University's South Campus, was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation. The building had a basement and five upper floors. According to police sources, repair work was underway in the basement when the structure gave way. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

The tragedy has so far claimed six lives, while rescue teams continue to search through the debris for anyone who may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

A total of 13 people have been rescued from the debris of the nearly 50-year-old building. According to officials, five victims were brought dead to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while another critically injured patient died during treatment, taking the death count to six.

An AIIMS update said 11 injured patients were brought to the trauma centre. Three remain admitted and are undergoing treatment. One patient underwent surgery on an injured limb, while another, who suffered minor injuries, was discharged after observation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said one more person was rescued during overnight operations but was declared dead, pushing the count to six.

Round-The-Clock Rescue Efforts

Rescue workers continued operations throughout the night as fears remained that several people, most of them students, could still be trapped under the debris.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have been deployed at the site.

Search operations are being conducted on a war footing, with NDRF personnel using specially trained sniffer dogs to identify possible locations where survivors or victims could be trapped. Rescue workers continue to sift through the rubble while examining multiple points beneath the debris.

Officials said efforts are also underway to trace those allegedly connected with the incident.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others in connection with the collapse. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who visited the site, directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation and ordered that strict action be taken against those found responsible.

Safety Concerns Extend To Nearby Buildings

As rescue operations continue, authorities have expressed concerns about the structural condition of nearby properties.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a precautionary notice regarding the building adjacent to the collapsed structure and advised occupants to vacate the premises.

In its notice, the civic body said the neighbouring property was in a "ruinous" and dangerous condition and posed a risk not only to occupants but also to passers-by and nearby residents. The MCD directed the owner to demolish the structure within three days, warning that failure to comply would result in the corporation carrying out the demolition and recovering the cost from the owner.

Residents Recall Chaos

Residents of the area described hearing a loud crash moments before emergency vehicles flooded the narrow lanes of Satya Niketan.

One local resident said, "Initially, there was a tremendous crashing sound, followed shortly by the blaring sirens of ambulances. When we rushed outside, we saw numerous ambulances arriving at the scene. We then watched bodies being carried out right before our eyes. Naturally, we are hoping and praying that everyone trapped is safe."

The resident also raised questions about the large number of student accommodations in the locality and the apparent absence of visible paying guest signboards after the collapse.

"My first question is: Satya Niketan is known as a student hub for a reason. If this entire locality consists of PGs, why isn't there a single PG signboard visible right now? Where have the boards gone? We have been standing here for quite some time; other PGs in the lane have been abruptly cleared out, and students have been sent away," the resident said.

For many families gathered outside the collapse site and hospitals, the wait for information has been agonising.

Priyanshi, whose brother is missing after the collapse, said she learned about the incident through social media and has since been desperately trying to find him.

"I found out through social media that a building had collapsed in South Campus and that my brother was inside. I came here, but I have no information about whether he is in the hospital, whether he has been rescued, or where he is. No one from the administration contacted me," she said.

She added that she had visited AIIMS but could not find her brother there.

"His name is Pawan, and it has not even been a month since he shifted to this PG. I spoke to him last night," she said.

Anmol Yadav, whose friend Neeraj was trapped under the debris, narrated the efforts made to reach him after receiving a distress call.

"My friend Neeraj called us saying that he is trapped here. He was pinned down from the pelvic bone downwards; he was trapped under the debris. He had shared his location and details," Yadav said.

"So, we rushed there immediately, though the police initially wouldn't let us inside. We managed to get through. When we reached him, he handed us his phone; just as we were trying to pull him out, the police pushed us all back," he added.

Yadav alleged that his friend remained trapped for nearly two more hours as concerns grew about the possibility of additional buildings collapsing. "Eventually, the NDRF personnel and the police worked together to get him out and sent him to Primus Hospital," he said.

He also pointed to a larger issue affecting students in the capital. "The reality is that DU lacks adequate hostel facilities, leaving students with little choice but to opt for these cheap, run-down PGs," he said.

The incident has also sparked political reactions, with student leaders questioning the response to the disaster.

NSUI President Vinod Jakhar described the situation as "extremely grave" and claimed that several rescued students had already died by the time they were pulled from the rubble.

"The situation is extremely grave. Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them," he said.

Jakhar alleged that a faster emergency response could have saved more lives and criticised the authorities over what he described as a lack of accountability and disaster preparedness.

"Our only demand is justice for the students," he said.