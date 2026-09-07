The 1 Critical Task That Brought An Unstable Delhi Building Down, Killing 6

The deadly collapse of a 50-year-old building in Delhi's Satya Niketan appears to have been caused by a failure deep inside its basement, where renovation work was underway.

Preliminary information accessed by NDTV suggests a pillar became unstable during the repairs, weakening the structure and eventually causing the entire building to come crashing down, killing six people and injuring six others.

Photo Credit: PTI

'Basement Water Accumulation, Repair Work Led To Collapse'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said preliminary findings indicate that water accumulation in the basement, coupled with repair work on the ageing structure, led to the collapse of the Satya Niketan building.

Speaking with the reporters, she said, "Approximately 80% of the debris has been cleared; only the rubble from the basement remains. It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water-combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure-caused the building to collapse. So far, 12 people have been recovered; six have died, while the other six are in stable condition."

She added, "We are in touch with all their parents and are making every effort to ensure they face no difficulties. The children are receiving proper medical treatment. This matter is also under the direct personal supervision of our Health Minister, JP Nadda. Union Home Minister is closely monitoring the situation, and we are receiving guidance from the Prime Minister as well... No dangerous building will be spared; all such buildings will undergo a structural audit, and appropriate action will be taken."

Meanwhile, speaking at the site, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said rescue teams continued to work at the site despite risks posed by neighbouring structures. He noted that an adjacent building, which is also around 40 to 50 years old, has been evacuated and will be demolished.

"The NDRF team is continuously engaged in the operation. You can see that this situation involves a high degree of sensitivity because the building visible in the background is also 40-50 years old. It poses a major challenge for the NDRF to ensure no damage occurs to the adjacent building while clearing the debris from below and checking for any further casualties. However, the NDRF is a highly capable force; I have gathered information and spoken with the NDRF chief. The adjacent building will definitely be demolished-it has already been evacuated and is slated for demolition. But the challenge right now is that the structure is currently unstable; we do not yet know the condition beneath the accumulated debris, so it cannot be demolished immediately," Sirsa told reporters.

He further said preliminary findings indicate that basement work in the old building may have caused the collapse and added that strict action would be taken in the matter.

"The information received so far indicates that while this building was 40-50 years old, attempts were made to carry out work in its basement, which triggered this accident. The Chief Minister stated yesterday itself that strict action would be taken regarding the issues raised," the minister said.

MCD Issues Demolition Order

Amid the rescue operation and investigation into the collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a demolition order for House No. 13 in Satya Niketan under Section 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the civic body declared the property dangerous and ruinous, and directed the owner or occupier to demolish it within three days of receiving the order.

The MCD warned that if the demolition is not carried out within the stipulated period, the corporation will undertake the exercise itself and recover the expenses as arrears of property tax.

According to the notice, officials found the premises occupied and in a "ruinous/dangerous condition". The civic body said the state of the building posed a threat not only to those living in or visiting the property but also to people passing by and residents of nearby buildings.

The notice added that the demolition order was issued by the Executive Engineer under powers delegated by the Commissioner under Section 348 read with Section 491 of the DMC Act, 1957.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory after the building collapse. Traffic has been disrupted on routes connecting Safdarjung Hospital, Dhaula Kuan, RTR Marg and Benito Juarez Marg due to the ongoing operation.

Commuters have been urged to avoid the affected stretches and take alternative routes wherever possible, while following instructions issued by traffic personnel on the ground.

The police also appealed to the public not to stop, park vehicles or gather near the accident site, saying unobstructed access is essential for ambulances, rescue teams and emergency vehicles.