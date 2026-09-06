Nagarjuna Virtually Meets Hosts Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi And Kichcha Sudeep During <i>Bigg Boss</i> Premiere

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, the makers have given fans a fun surprise by bringing together the hosts of the four South Indian versions of the popular reality show.

Nagarjuna was seen virtually meeting Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep, who host the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada editions, respectively.

In a promo shared ahead of the premiere, the four stars can be seen exchanging greetings and enjoying a light-hearted conversation. Kichcha Sudeep also points out that the latest seasons of Bigg Boss in the four South Indian languages are launching on the same day, calling it a historic first for the franchise.

The virtual reunion turns into a fun exchange between the hosts, with Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Sudeep sharing a few playful moments.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premieres Today

Bigg Boss Telugu 10, hosted by Nagarjuna, is set to premiere today, September 6. The new season will air on Star Maa at 7 pm and will also stream on JioHotstar Telugu.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, will also premiere today. The Hindi edition will stream on JioHotstar from 9 pm, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

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