'Not My Job': Salman Khan Lashes Out At Paps Over Asking Him To Pose For Pics

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 20, the reality show's host Salman Khan was spotted at the set, kickstarting the shoot of the milestone season. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi in a unique cowboy look for the premiere episode. However, in one video, he appeared to be upset by the photographers for not maintaining distance.

In the video, Salman Khan was seen posing for the paparazzi while asking them to keep a distance from the stage. “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job, I don't need to come in front of the camera),” he told the paparazzi. Towards the end of the video, when they asked him to pose for more pictures, Salman gave an irritated reaction and said, "Photos…photos…photos."

For the grand premiere episode, Salman opted for a pair of dark blue denim which he styled with a fitted black round-neck t-shirt and added a brown-coloured vest on top. The most striking part of his outfit was a black and brown cowboy hat, matching the colour combination of his outfit.

The landmark Bigg Boss season 20 will premiere on September 6. The show will feature a brand-new theme and welcome fresh new faces into the specially designed house, which has been designed by Varsha Jain. She has previously designed some of the Bigg Boss houses in South India and also created the set for Anil Kapoor's India Ke Top 1 Percent.

This year 20 contestants are expected to enter the show; among them, 17 will enter at the beginning, and the other 3 contestants will be wild-card entries. While the makers have not officially announced the names of the contestants, fans are expecting some of the biggest names in the television, film, and sports industries to appear in this season. According to industry reports, Mahii Vij, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Arshifa Khan, Kanika Mann, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Nitish Rajput, Rohed Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Faisal Khan, and Showik Chakraborty are expected to be seen on the show.

Although the makers have not released the full contestant lineup, they recently revealed the first two expected contestants of Bigg Boss 20 on their social media platforms. Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir were introduced to the audience through the pre-launch ‘Fans Ka Faisla' twist. Both of them are competing for a place in the Bigg Boss house, with the final decision resting with the viewers.