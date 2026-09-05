Karan Johar Reviews <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i>, Calls It "<i>Kadak Masaledar</i> Ride"

Mirzapur: The Movie has finally arrived in theatres, and fans can't keep calm. Ever since the movie hit the big screen, film enthusiasts have been talking about it, with celebrities also joining the conversation.

The latest one to share his thoughts is filmmaker Karan Johar, who not only praised the movie but also revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. With the franchise making its much-awaited transition from streaming to the big screen, Karan's appreciation came as a positive addition to the celebrity buzz around the film.

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director shared the punchy trailer of the film on his Instagram Stories. Alongside it, he added a note expressing his thoughts on how beautifully the movie brings together familiar faces from the series while also introducing new additions to the cast.

He wrote, “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series, and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven't seen the series, you will love the film.”

Set against the backdrop of crime, political influence and gang rivalries, Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the power struggle surrounding Mirzapur. The film brings back key characters from the popular series, with the central conflict once again revolving around Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the movie retains the franchise's gritty tone, sharp rivalries and unpredictable twists. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the film takes the Mirzapur universe from streaming to the big screen.

The movie brings back several familiar faces, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. However, the film also introduces newcomers, including Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, among others.

