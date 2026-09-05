<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi-Ravi Kishan's Film Becomes Fourth-Highest Opener Of 2026

Mirzapur: The Movie has made a strong start at the Indian box office. The big-screen adaptation of the popular crime series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan, earned an estimated Rs 24.75 crore nett in India on its opening day, per Sacnilk.

What's Happening

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial hit theatres on September 4 in Hindi and a Telugu-dubbed version.

Its opening-day performance has placed it among the biggest Hindi film openers of 2026 so far.

The Hindi version accounted for approximately Rs 24.60 crore nett, while the Telugu version added around Rs 15 lakh.

The film's estimated India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 29.70 crore.

The film was screened across 11,135 shows on Friday.

It registered an overall theatre occupancy of 42.81 per cent, with audience turnout improving steadily through the day.

Morning shows recorded around 25.85 per cent occupancy. This increased to 41.15 per cent during the afternoon and 41.85 per cent in the evening.

Night shows saw the strongest response, with occupancy reaching approximately 62.38 per cent.

Background

With its opening-day collection, Mirzapur: The Movie has entered the list of the highest Hindi openers of the year.

It currently occupies the fourth position, behind Dhurandhar The Revenge, Toxic and Border 2.

Dhurandhar The Revenge leads the list with an opening of Rs 99 crore, followed by Toxic at Rs 55 crore. Border 2 opened at approximately Rs 30 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie has also opened ahead of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which collected Rs 22 crore nett at the Hindi box office on its first day last month.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan.

The cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Sonal Chauhan, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The film has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.