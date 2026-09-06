<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Mirzapur: The Movie has maintained its strong momentum at the box office on its second day.

What's Happening

After opening with an impressive Rs 24.75 crore on Friday, the film witnessed further growth on Saturday, taking its two-day India nett collection to Rs 56.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday. The Hindi version accounted for the bulk of the day's earnings, contributing Rs 30.75 crore.

The Telugu version, meanwhile, added Rs 0.25 crore.

With Saturday's numbers, Mirzapur: The Movie has recorded Rs 68.20 crore in India gross collections so far, while its nett collection stands at Rs 56.75 crore.

Background

The film had opened to Rs 24.75 crore on Friday.

Its opening-day collection also placed it ahead of films such as Saiyaara, which opened at Rs 22 crore, and Awarapan 2, which collected Rs 21.50 crore on its first day.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, with Ali Fazal reprising Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu returning as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur are back as Beena Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit, respectively.

The cast also includes Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik, among others.