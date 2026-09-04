<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> X Review: Internet Calls Pankaj Tripathi And Divyenndu's Film A "Complete Blockbuster"

The much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie released in theatres today. The film brings the gritty world of crime, power and revenge from the popular Prime Video series to the big screen. While actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal are reprising their roles, new additions include Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Jitendra Kumar.

Given the massive popularity of the Mirzapur franchise, anticipation was high for its big-screen outing. Fans were eager to see their favourite characters return with even more action, drama and chaos. Now that the film has made its way to audiences, social media is already buzzing with early reactions. Viewers are weighing in on everything from the performances to the film's raw and desi treatment.

One user wrote, "Mirzapur” naam hi kaafi hai aur movie ne bhaukal ko screen par aur bada kar diya! Guddu Bhaiya ka attitude, aggression bhauka next level. Munna Bhaiya. Movie ki raw violence, desi dialogues, “Bhaukal hai bhai!” wali feeling dete hain."

Another added, "The build up for the 2nd half is solid. Guddu is intense, Kaleen Bhaiya completely owns but for me - its Munna Bhaiya. His screen presence is pure BHAUKAAL#RaviKishan is a fantastic addition, brings a refreshing, entertaining kick."

A fan commented, "Have all elements which made it blockbuster on OTT...almost same casting help you to relate easily...all famous dialogue are there...Movie has good world building, but at places , pace dip due to OTT type treatment..."

This viewer gave Mirzapur: The Movie a rating of 4.5 out of 5, calling it even more powerful than the original web series. The user praised the film's story, screenplay, politics, revenge drama, action, dialogues and background score. "The story is gripping, the plot keeps throwing surprises, and the brutal power politics, betrayal and revenge keep you hooked throughout. The BGM is absolutely MASS! Divyenndu Sharma as #MunnaBhaiya is the biggest highlight!"

Another praised the film for delivering a mix of drama, romance, action and attitude, along with plenty of fan service. "Great character dynamics, substantial love stories, amazing music, whistle-worthy dialogues and a killer climax #KaalinBhaiya remains Bhaukaali!"

"Mirzapur is strictly an average affair till now with DRAGGED SCREENPLAY, Come with zero expectations and you'll still find it just average. Drama sequences are very slow, confrontation scenes are the high point of the first half, but apart from 4-5 High Moments, the whole first half is painful to watch because of pacing. Dialogues are good, music is not, they have taken inspiration from Dhurandhar and it's clearly visible," read a comment.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is not a continuation of Season 3. Instead, it is an interquel set entirely within the timeline of Season 1, specifically bridging the events between Episode 6 and Episode 7.

Mirzapur: The Movie fills gaps in the 2018 timeline, due to which fan-favourite characters who previously died in the series make a grand return in the movie.The makers have designed the film so that even those who haven't watched the web series can enjoy it without feeling disconnected.

