"This Behaviour In Mumbai Should Stop": Bigg Boss Marathi's Irina Rudakova On Her Auto Driver Being Threatened

Former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Irina Rudakova has demanded police action after a road-rage incident left her shaken. According to the reality TV star, a man abused and threatened her autorickshaw driver in Mumbai. Following the incident, she sought help from police, saying such a behaviour was unacceptable.

On Thursday, Irina, known as Irina Rai, posted a video of the incident on her Instagram handle. In the video, the Russian model was seen sitting in an autorickshaw and asking her followers to watch the entire video and support her if they could. "I want full support because this behaviour in Mumbai should stop, and this is totally not right,” she said.

The video showed a man getting out of his car and pulling the autorickshaw driver out by his collar. He was heard saying, "Maarunga idhar hi (Will hit you right here)”, while also hurling abuses at him.

The autorickshaw driver repeatedly apologised and said that he had not seen the car. As the man walked back towards his car, the autorickshaw driver asked Irina if she was hurt, to which she replied, “No, I would have felt if something had happened. " He is the one who broke the rule. This was very bad behaviour. All of a sudden,” claiming that the car driver had created the chaos out of nowhere. “Because such people can afford to do this, then these small people suffer like this,” she added.

She further called out the car driver for breaking the rules and taking his anger out on the autorickshaw driver. “He is not allowed to use his hands on anyone. This is not good." She said, appealing to the public for help, asking anyone with a connection to the police to come forward.

Irina Rudakova is a Russian model, actress, and reality TV personality; she moved to India in her early twenties and has been working in the entertainment industry ever since then. She walked the ramp for DKNY in Dubai in 2014 and later appeared in the Hindi TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. She is also featured in Marathi music videos and has worked as a cheerleader at the IPL and ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In 2024, she became the first foreign contestant to enter Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5.