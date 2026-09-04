Viral Video Shows Alleged Gambling And Seat-Hogging On Mumbai-Valsad Train

A video showing passengers allegedly occupying multiple seats and playing cards for money aboard the crowded 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad Fast Passenger has sparked outrage among commuters and raised questions over railway enforcement.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, reportedly shows a group of passengers occupying several seats while engaging in card games involving money. The incident is said to have taken place during peak crowd hours, when the train was already packed with passengers.

According to commuters, the alleged occupation of multiple seats made it difficult for other passengers to find seating space. Some passengers reportedly struggled even to find room to stand inside the crowded train.

Watch the video here:

Passengers have also alleged that certain pass holders regularly occupy seats meant for other commuters. They have accused some of those involved in the incident of turning parts of the train into spaces for card games involving money.

The allegations have led to demands for immediate action from the railway authorities. Commuters have urged officials to take note of the viral video and investigate the incident.

Passengers have also called for strict enforcement against any gambling or unauthorised occupation of seats inside trains. They have demanded that the matter be referred to the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for appropriate action.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over passenger behaviour, overcrowding and enforcement of railway rules on busy suburban and passenger services.

Authorities are yet to publicly comment on the specific allegations shown in the video. Any action against the passengers would depend on an official inquiry and verification of the claims.



(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)