Woman Throws Peanut Shells At Train Seat Despite People Around, Sparks Debate

A video showing a woman casually throwing peanut shells under her train seat and washing her hands inside the compartment is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by a fellow passenger, who claimed the woman spent the entire five-hour train journey eating and throwing food waste under the seat, despite a dustbin being located just outside the compartment. "Passenger next to my seat spent the whole 5 hour train journey eating and throwing all the leftovers under the seat. Dustbin was right outside," they wrote.

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In the video, the woman is seen repeatedly throwing peanut shells and other food leftovers under her seat and is also seen washing her hands. She pours water over her hands from a water bottle while remaining seated, letting the water drip directly onto the train floor. The passenger who recorded the video said they wanted to confront the woman over her behaviour but decided against it, fearing the situation could escalate into a confrontation. They wrote, "Wanted to teach her a lesson in civic sense, but I stopped myself because getting home safely is more important than teaching a random stranger morality."

The person added that they avoided an argument because they feared the situation could turn violent.

"I have a family, goals, and plans for the future. You need to be practical. You can't change the whole country. If you confront these people, they won't learn or acknowledge their mistake. Instead, they'll start a fight and can turn violent," the post read.

Watch the full post below:

Soon, social media users flooded the comments section with reactions.

One user commented, "I can understand, if you try to teach them civic sense all passengers will rise against you. Then they cry when whole world hates them for this."

Another wrote, "Dogs are better than humans."

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"And then they blame the government," wrote the next.

The person who posted the video later claimed in the comments section that it had reached the woman's relatives, who were asking them to take it down.

The user wrote, "Guys, ye video in tak pahunch gayi hai aur mere paas inke aur inke relatives ke DMs aa rahe hain ki video delete kar do" [Guys, the video has reached them, and I'm getting DMs from her and her relatives asking me to delete it].