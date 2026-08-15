British Tourist Reviews Indian Railways 2nd AC Coach: "Comfortable And Affordable"

A British travel vlogger has gone viral after sharing his experience of travelling in an Indian Railways Second AC (2AC) coach, offering his followers an honest look at one of the country's most popular long-distance travel classes.

The tourist, who posts online under the name OllyTravels, documented his journey in a video that has attracted widespread attention on social media. Known for sharing travel experiences from around the world, Olly gave viewers a detailed tour of the coach and his impressions of the facilities available on board.

In the video, he showed the sleeping berths, bedding, curtains and storage areas provided in the air-conditioned coach. He appeared impressed by the level of comfort and privacy available, particularly considering the affordable ticket price.

The British traveller also highlighted the practical features of the coach, including the sleeping arrangements and the opportunity to experience India's vast railway network in a unique way. Indian Railways' 2AC coaches are designed to offer more privacy and space than lower-tier classes, making them a popular choice for overnight journeys.

Watch the video here:

Olly's review quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising Indian Railways for offering a comfortable travel experience at a reasonable cost.

The post comes amid growing interest from foreign travellers in exploring India by train. Travel influencers frequently showcase their journeys across the country's extensive rail network, often highlighting the mix of affordability, convenience and cultural experiences available to passengers.

Many internet users welcomed Olly's positive assessment, saying it challenged common stereotypes about train travel in India. Others noted that railway experiences can vary depending on the route, train and coach condition.

The video has continued to attract views and comments, with many viewers expressing interest in trying an Indian Railways journey for themselves.