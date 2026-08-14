Railways Approves 7 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Across India: Check List

Indian Railways is adding more Amrit Bharat Express trains to offer passengers more affordable ways to travel across the country. The Railway Board has approved seven new services across northern, central, western and southern India.

The new trains are mainly for passengers who want comfortable long-distance travel without paying the higher fares charged by premium train services. Several of the proposed services will cover long distances and connect important cities.

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Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (22363/22364)

Indian Railways has introduced the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express and its return service. The service starts on Saturdays, while the return journey will operate on Tuesdays.

The train will halt at NSC Bose Jn Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheral, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (22075/22076)

The Charlapalli Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express will connect Telangana and Uttar Pradesh while passing through several important cities, such as Kazipet, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki, and Gonda. The train will run between Charlapalli and Gorakhpur on Fridays, while the Gorakhpur-Charlapalli route will be available on Sundays.

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express (15085/15086)

The Gorakhpur Bandra Amrit Bharat Express will give passengers a direct rail link between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. Starting from Gorakhpur, the train will halt at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Bayana, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, and Borivali before reaching Bandra. The weekly train will run every Friday, while the return journey from Bandra to Gorakhpur will operate on Saturdays.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (15095/15096)

A new Gorakhpur Delhi Amrit Bharat Express is another new weekly travel option, available on Thursday and Friday. The train starts from Gorakhpur, with stops at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express (14121/14122)

A new Subedarganj Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express will run once a week between Subedarganj in UP and Mumbai. The journey will begin at Subedarganj and include stops at Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharuwa Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Kalyan, and Thane.

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Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438)

Indian Railways has approved a new Prayagraj Udhna Amrit Bharat Express. The service will have stoppages at Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Idgah Agra, Bayana, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam, and Vadodara.

Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express (20436/20435)

Prayagraj Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express is another addition. The train will make a limited number of stops starting from Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, and Bhusaval, before reaching Kalyan in Maharashtra. Passengers will be able to board the train from Prayagraj on Fridays, while the return service from Lokmanya Tilak will be available on Saturdays.