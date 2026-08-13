Sprite Tejas Express: India Gets Its First Privately Branded Passenger Train

Indian Railways is about to try something new. The Lucknow Delhi Lucknow Tejas Express is set to become India's first privately branded passenger train under a new advertising deal.

Railway sources told The Hindu that for a limited period, the train will be known as the Sprite Tejas Express. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has given Sprite the advertising rights on the train for six months.

Train numbers 82501 and 82502 will use the branding between August 19 and November 11, 2026.

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The Tejas Express was selected for the project because it is one of the country's premium trains. Indian Railways already earns money through advertisements at stations, trains and other railway properties. This new plan could open new avenues for the Railways to earn money without increasing ticket prices.

According to a railway official, “This is the first time that a train is being named after a brand. Though the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is a private train, IRCTC pays Indian Railways hauling charges, which include the use of its infrastructure, such as tracks, railway stations, etc.”

The Tejas Express is a superfast train with modern facilities for passengers. It offers food and drinks on board, along with entertainment services to make the journey more comfortable.

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The train also allows group bookings. This means people travelling together for events such as corporate meetings, weddings or other functions can book an entire AC Chair Car coach.

The Lucknow Delhi Tejas Express was officially inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 3, 2021.