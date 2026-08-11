Indian Railways Launches 6 Day Madhya Pradesh Tour Covering Bhopal, Sanchi And Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh is a great choice for travellers who want history, nature and culture in one trip. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering travellers a chance to see some of these attractions through their 5-night, 6-day Heart of MP – Bhopal-Pachmarhi Escape package.

The trip covers Bhopal, known for its history and lakes, along with UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka Rock Shelters. Travellers will also visit Bhojpur before heading to Pachmarhi.

If Madhya Pradesh is on your travel list, here is a look at the full itinerary, package cost and other important details.

Package Cost

The package has a total of 30 seats available in the Comfort class. The price depends on the type of room and age of the child.

For a traveller staying alone, the package costs Rs 54,000. For two people, the cost is Rs 40,600 per person, while three people will pay Rs 38,500 per person.

Families travelling with children can also choose from different rates. A child between 5 and 11 years costs Rs 33,100, whether a bed is required or not. For children aged 2 to 4 years travelling without a bed, the cost is Rs 16,600.

Itinerary

IRCTC's six-day trip begins on August 31 with your arrival in Bhopal. After checking into the hotel, you can explore the city and spend the evening near Upper Lake before dinner and overnight stay.

On September 1, the journey continues with a full-day visit to Sanchi and Udaigiri Hills. You will see Sanchi Stupa, along with the ancient Udaigiri Caves. Later, the trip includes a visit to the Tribal Museum in Bhopal.

September 2 will be a longer travel day as you head towards Pachmarhi. On the way, you will stop at Bhojpur to see the Bhojeshwar Temple and then visit Bhimbetka Rock Shelters. The day ends with arrival in Pachmarhi.

The next day is for exploring Pachmarhi by jeep and visiting its main attractions. On September 4, you will drive back to Bhopal and have some free time for shopping or exploring the city.

The final day includes a transfer to Bhopal Airport for your flight to Lucknow.

Package Details

The package includes return flights on IndiGo between Lucknow and Bhopal. Travellers will also get shared transport for the sightseeing. The stay includes three nights in Bhopal and two nights in Pachmarhi. Breakfast and dinner are also included for all five nights.

Transfers to and from Lucknow Airport will have to be arranged by the travellers. VIP entry or special darshan at temples is also not included. Adventure activities will cost extra.

Other personal expenses such as hotel porter charges, tips, mineral water and laundry are not covered. Extra meals, sightseeing or activities not mentioned in the itinerary will also have to be paid separately.