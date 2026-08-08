No Tatkal Surcharge: This IRCTC Option Lets You Book Vacant Confirmed Seats

Missing out on a Tatkal ticket does not always mean your train journey is over. Indian Railways has a Current Booking option that can help passengers find confirmed seats that are still vacant after the reservation chart has been prepared.

The feature, available through IRCTC's Charts Vacant option, shows seats that have not been booked. Passengers can check these seats online and book them if they are still available.

How Does Current Booking Work?

Once the first reservation chart is prepared, some seats may remain vacant. These can be offered to passengers through Current Booking.

The first reservation chart is usually prepared around four hours before the train's departure. From then until around five minutes before departure, passengers may be able to book vacant seats. The exact timing can vary depending on the train and route.

The key point is that these are not waitlisted tickets. Seats booked through Current Booking are issued as confirmed (CNF) tickets. There is no waiting list or RAC.

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You Don't Pay Tatkal Charges

Current Booking does not come with the extra Tatkal or Premium Tatkal surcharge. Passengers pay the regular ticket fare.

On some trains, Indian Railways may also offer discounts of 10% to 30% on these vacant seats.

However, there is an important catch. Current Booking tickets generally do not qualify for a refund if cancelled. So, passengers should book only when their travel plans are confirmed.

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How To Check Vacant Seats On IRCTC

Passengers can use the IRCTC website or app to check for available seats. Go to the Train section and select Charts Vacant. Enter the train number and journey date to see the available coaches and seats.

If a suitable seat is listed, it can be booked online.

The feature can be particularly useful for last-minute travellers. Vacant seats can also appear when passengers get off at intermediate stations, making them available for others travelling later on the same train.

Earlier, passengers often had to ask the TTE about vacant seats after the chart was prepared. With Charts Vacant, the availability can be checked online instead.

For those who miss Tatkal, this gives them another option to look for a confirmed train ticket without making a trip to the railway station.