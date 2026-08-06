Indian Railways Launches Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra: Check 11-Day Itinerary, Price And Dates

Devotees of Lord Shiva now have a new opportunity to visit some of India's most sacred temples through a special pilgrimage announced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra is designed to make spiritual travel easier, more comfortable and well organised. Instead of planning separate trips to different states, people can visit several famous Jyotirlinga sites in a single journey.

The 10-night, 11-day tour, beginning on September 25, will cover important religious sites across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Here are the complete details, including the itinerary, transport and package cost.

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Itinerary

The Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra begins on September 25 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station, where the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will depart at 6 pm for Ujjain.

Pilgrims will check into their hotel, visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple, explore the Mahakal Lok Corridor and attend the evening aarti at Ram Ghat. Those interested can also attend the early morning Bhasma Aarti the next day before travelling to Omkareshwar. After the darshan, the journey continues by train to Dwarka.

In Dwarka, devotees will visit the Dwarkadhish Temple, Rukmini Devi Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Beyt Dwarka before travelling to Somnath, where they will visit the Somnath Temple, Somnath Beach and Bhalka Tirth. The tour then moves to Pune, followed by a visit to the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.

Pilgrims will then travel to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ellora, including the Kailash Temple, before offering prayers at the Grishneshwar Temple. The final stop is Nashik, where devotees will visit the Trimbakeshwar Temple and Panchvati.

After completing the pilgrimage, the train will return to Safdarjung Railway Station on October 5.

Tour Cost

The IRCTC tour package is available in three travel categories. The Superior AC First Class package costs Rs 1,34,255 for a single person, Rs 1,19,425 per person on twin sharing and Rs 1,17,305 per person on triple sharing. The fare for children aged 5 to 11 years is Rs 1,09,910.

The Deluxe AC Two Tier package is priced at Rs 1,24,755 for single occupancy, Rs 1,09,925 on twin sharing, Rs 1,07,805 on triple sharing and Rs 1,00,410 for children.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Comfort AC Three Tier package costs Rs 1,05,760 for single occupancy, Rs 90,930 on twin sharing, Rs 88,810 on triple sharing, while the fare for children is Rs 81,415.

The Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra has a total capacity of 150 seats, with 30 seats in Superior AC First Class Coupe, 45 seats in Superior AC First Class Cabin, 45 seats in Deluxe AC Two Tier and 30 seats in AC Three Tier.

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Package Details

The yatra package includes travel on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, along with three nights of hotel accommodation in Ujjain, Dwarka and Pune, and a wash-and-change facility in Nashik. The remaining seven nights will be spent on the train.

Passengers will be served vegetarian meals, including tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, while sightseeing will be conducted in air-conditioned buses. The package also covers entry fees, local guides, travel insurance, tour managers and security.

The package does not include room service charges, special darshan tickets, sightseeing outside the planned itinerary, laundry, bottled water, extra food and drinks, or any other personal expenses.