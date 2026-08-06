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From Uttarakhand To Odisha: 10 Best Places To Visit In India This August

Looking for an August escape? These places offer lush landscapes, cool weather and memorable views.

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From Uttarakhand To Odisha: 10 Best Places To Visit In India This August
These 10 destinations prove that August is one of the best months to discover India's natural beauty.
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  • Explore 10 monsoon destinations from 10 different Indian states.
  • From Valley of Flowers to Daringbadi, each destination offers a unique rainy-season experience.
  • August brings pleasant weather, lush greenery and full waterfalls across many parts of the countr
Can you recommend a budget-friendly destination for an August trip?

August is one of the best times to travel across India. The monsoon gives the country a fresh look with green hills, flowing waterfalls, cool weather and clean air. While some places receive heavy rainfall, many destinations become even more beautiful during this season. It is also a great time to enjoy fewer crowds, scenic drives and peaceful holidays.

Whether you are looking for mountains, forests, beaches or valleys, India has plenty of places that are perfect for an August getaway. Here are 10 destinations from 10 different states that deserve a spot on your travel list.

1. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

August is the best month to visit this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Thousands of colourful wildflowers bloom across the valley, making it one of India's most beautiful monsoon destinations.

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2. Munnar, Kerala

Tea plantations, mist-covered hills and beautiful waterfalls make Munnar a favourite during the rainy season. The cool weather is perfect for a relaxing holiday.

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3. Coorg, Karnataka

Coffee plantations, forest trails and waterfalls make Coorg one of the best monsoon escapes in South India. The fresh greenery is a treat for nature lovers.

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4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

The City of Lakes becomes more pleasant after the rains. Boat rides, heritage palaces and lakeside views make Udaipur a great choice in August.

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5. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Known for its heavy rainfall, Cherrapunji is filled with waterfalls, caves and living root bridges. The lush landscapes look their best during the monsoon.

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6. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Surrounded by green paddy fields and pine-covered hills, Ziro is perfect for travellers looking for peace, nature and local culture.

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7. Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir

With green meadows, pine forests and pleasant weather, Pahalgam is an ideal destination for those who want to enjoy the beauty of the mountains in August.

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8. Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh

Often called the Queen of Satpura, Pachmarhi is known for its waterfalls, caves and forest views. The rains make the hill station even more scenic.

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9. Goa

Goa during the monsoon is quieter and greener than the busy winter season. Empty beaches, lush countryside, waterfalls and cosy cafés offer a completely different experience.

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10. Daringbadi, Odisha

Often called the 'Kashmir of Odisha', Daringbadi is known for its pine forests, waterfalls and cool weather. The monsoon adds extra beauty to this peaceful hill destination.

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From the Himalayas to the Western Ghats and the North East to the eastern coast, August offers plenty of opportunities to explore India's natural beauty.

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