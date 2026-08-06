Preity Zinta Recalls Being Told To 'Cook, Clean And Stitch' For <i>Batwara 1947</i>: 'Women Had No Choice'

After staying away from the big screen for nearly eight years, Preity Zinta is making her Bollywood comeback with Batwara 1947.

The actor, who moved to Los Angeles after marrying Gene Goodenough and is now raising their twins Gia and Jai, said she never actively looked for a return to films. Instead, she was focused on building a family.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Batwara 1947 in Mumbai, Preity opened up about what convinced her to return, working with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi for the first time, reuniting with Sunny Deol and why motherhood continues to shape her career choices.

Aamir Khan's Call Changed Everything

Preity revealed that she had been receiving film offers even after relocating to the US, but she had consistently turned them down. It was only when Aamir Khan approached her with a project directed by Rajkumar Santoshi that she decided to reconsider.

Initially, she assumed the filmmaker was offering her a comedy, given his successful films in the genre. However, after listening to the narration of Batwara 1947, she made up her mind immediately.

"I first thought it'd be some cool comedy," she said.

Recalling her reaction after hearing the script, Preity added, "I told them right after the narration, once the last dialogue was said, that I'd do it. They were quite surprised." Santoshi then interjected, "Why surprised? We were happy."

Returning To Sets After Eight Years

The actor admitted that returning to work after such a long break came with nervousness. Soon after landing in Mumbai, she was taken for a look test before even collecting her luggage. Script readings followed immediately, and shooting began shortly after.

What surprised her most was Rajkumar Santoshi's decision to begin with one of the film's most emotionally demanding scenes.

"There were a lot of nerves. I was always excited about working with Raj ji, but I'd never worked with him before," she said.

Recalling the first day of filming, Preity shared, "He decided to torture me by putting the most difficult scene of the film on the first day."

Fortunately, she found comfort in sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, with whom she has worked before.

"I was just looking at Sunny that how do I do this? I love him! He's a wonderful, big-hearted, kind, and decent human being to work with. He said, 'Don't worry, he likes retakes. Relax. Kuchh khayegi?' Because main toh dheeli ho gayi thi."

She had expected a simple introductory scene on the first day but was instead pushed straight into an intense sequence.

"But he just cracked the whip and said, 'Chalo!'," she recalled.

Why Batwara 1947 Meant So Much

Preity said she had always wanted to be part of a period film because she was fascinated by the era, its costumes and lifestyle.

"I was dying to do a period film. I always romanticized with the kind of era it would've been, the clothes, and the food. You're always curious," she said.

However, the film also made her realise how limited women's lives were during the Partition era. She recalled frequently asking Rajkumar Santoshi how she should approach her scenes, only to receive reminders about the reality of women in 1947.

"When I used to do ask Raj ji what to do in a scene, he'd say, 'Preity, aap khana banao.' Next scene, 'Preity, aap safai karo.' Next scene, 'Preity, aap stitching karo.' I said, 'Raj ji, come on!' He said, 'This is 1947. The only career you can have is of a freedom fighter. There's no other career. Your career is your husband, your children, and your home,'" she recalled.

The experience left her deeply grateful for the choices women have today.

"Because when you look back at the pain and resilience people had, I'm only grateful, especially as a woman, that I can work and marry wherever I want. I have choice. There was very limited choice for people. For women, there was no choice at all. Your whole life began and ended with family."

She added, "It doesn't matter what's happening here or there, but what's happening within our homes. When world events happen, it's only retrospectively that you conclude what happened at a macro level. When you're going through something, your first instinct is my family and me."

'My Greatest Milestone Was To Have Children'

Preity also addressed her eight-year absence from acting and said she never felt that she was missing out on films because her focus had shifted to her personal life.

"I didn't miss it, to be honest. I don't want to lie by saying I did. I was having a family. It was new to me. I was focusing on my personal life. However big my career milestones might be, my greatest milestone was to have children and a family. And that's why I could identify with this film. Even though it's 2026, my number one priority is my family. So, imagine in 1947, how it must be! It's a very different worldview with a different lens in those times," she said.

Why She Isn't Keen On Long Web Series

Following Batwara 1947, Preity will also be seen in Kunal Kemmu's action comedy Vibe. However, the actor said she is not eager to commit to long-format web series because of the time they require.

"I'm not sure about series, to be honest, because they take too much time, and I have very little children. I'm grateful I have a good husband, who's okay with me going away for two months, especially with little children at home. For a series, I may have to stay here for six to eight months. Then what's the point if I'm not there for my children? A lot of people don't have that choice. But when you've worked and have a choice, you have to make the right choices. So, my choice right now would be, at least till my children are very little, I wouldn't want to be too away from them," she explained.

Raising Her Children With Indian Values

Preity also spoke about raising her four-year-old twins, Gia and Jai, in the United States while ensuring they remain connected to their Indian roots.

"My children are half-Indian and half-American. Culturally, they're 100% Indian because most of the values come from the mother. That's just how it is. Mothers are more involved, especially when the children are little. So, I'd like my children to take the best values from both countries. There's no hard and fast rule. As long as we're taking the good qualities, that's my hope. Beyond that, you can't control anybody. You can just try to do the best as a parent. Before becoming a mother, I had a million opinions on how it should be, but I've realised now there are limitations with what you can do," she said.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. The actor will next be seen in Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu.