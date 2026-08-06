Jiya Shankar Engaged To Boyfriend Kaaran, Flaunts Diamond Ring

Actress Jiya Shankar is officially engaged. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame announced her engagement to boyfriend Kaaran, sharing dreamy pictures from the romantic proposal. The proposal took place in a picturesque garden overlooking the sea.

Jiya looked stunning in a flowy yellow dress, while Kaaran complemented her in an elegant off-white outfit. The carousel of photos captured several emotional moments, including Jiya tearing up as Kaaran held her hand and a close-up of her sparkling engagement ring.

Sharing the happy news, Jiya penned a heartfelt note reflecting on their long-distance relationship. She said that she found love when she least expected it and thanked Kaaran for making every conversation feel like home despite the miles between them.

The post read, “So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it, but God really tested my patience here. It wasn't easy, but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you, even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn't easy, but we chose each other every single day.”

She went on to say, “You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces. No matter where we were in the world – home was never a place; it was always you.”

Calling him her “goofball,” “best friend,” and “ABCD,” the actress added, “Life is definitely an adventure with you, and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I can't wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you've always loved me. I love you, Kaaran.”

How Social Media Reacted

Soon after the announcement, celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Actress Reem Shaikh wrote, “OMG!!! You found your rom com finally.”

Palak Purswani shared an emotional note, saying Jiya truly deserved the happiness she had always prayed for. “I don't think anyone deserves this more than you. I've seen you pray for this, believe in it, and never stop hoping. Seeing this day finally come is so emotional. My heart is genuinely so happy for you. May this be the beginning of the most beautiful chapter of your life,” her message read.

Nyra Banerjee commented, “Omg OMG. So happpy for uuuu.”

A fan wrote, “Finally my Jiyupie found her home, her comfort someone who loves her always.”

“Sooo happy for u baby, the love you always dreamt about u got that finally,” another commented.

Jiya Shankar's Career So Far

The actress has worked across various mediums, including television, films, and web series. She began her acting career with the 2013 Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave. In 2017, Jiya made her Tamil debut with Kanavu Variyam. She also starred in the 2022 Marathi-language love drama titled Ved, opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Her career in the TV industry began with the series Meri Hanikarak Biwi, which aired in the same year (2017), but she made a name for herself as the lead in Kaatelal & Sons before gaining attention for her role in Pishachini. Jiya's popularity skyrocketed following her appearance on the Bigg Boss OTT 2.