Ahan Shetty's Team Dismisses Dating Rumours With Jiya Shankar: "Completely Baseless"

Rumours have been rife about Tadap actor Ahan Shetty and Marathi actress Jiya Shankar dating. The buzz grew strong enough that, at one point, there were even murmurs about wedding bells ringing soon. However, Ahan Shetty's team has now dismissed all dating speculation.

What's Happening

According to reports, Jiya Shankar has often hinted at having a boyfriend but has never revealed many details.

As per a report in The Times of India, Ahan Shetty's team stated, "These dating rumours are completely baseless. Ahan isn't seeing anyone right now - he's entirely focused on his work. He's got multiple projects lined up, with Border 2 just around the corner."

About Ahan Shetty And Jiya Shankar

Ahan Shetty made his big Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria in 2021. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office. He now has Border 2 lined up, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar was last seen in the Marathi film Ved, along with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. Some of her popular TV shows include Pishachini and Kaatelal & Sons. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In A Nutshell

The ongoing buzz about Ahan Shetty and Jiya Shankar dating has finally been put to rest by Ahan's team. The actors themselves, however, have not reacted in the same way.