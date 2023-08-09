Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed Calls Jiya Shankar-Abhishek Malhan's Bond 'Fake'

Uorfi Javed on Bigg Boss OTT 2. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unique fashion sense and DIY looks, entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a special guest this week. The fashionista-actress was a part of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Uorfi Javed returned to the Bigg Boss house with an interesting DIY task. Known for her no-nonsense attitude, the actress also didn't mince words while offering feedback to the contestants. During the task, she called Jiya Shankar“thali ka baingan” and even termed her love angle with Abhishek Malhan “fake.” As per the task, housemates were required to design their own outfits using an object from the house. She also offered her inputs to the contestants to help them along. While helping Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar with their looks, Uorfi didn't miss the chance to take a sly dig at Jiya.

While suggesting them ideas, Uorfi said that Jiya could use baingan (brinjal) to design her outfit. At first, Jiya was shocked to hear Uorfi's views, but the social media sensation went on to explain her point. Uorfi said, "I don't think you are simple. I would say, thali ka baingan, kabhi idhar kabhi udhar...I felt personally that Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid were your close friends, but you never did your bit towards that friendship. When you felt Abhishek and aapka bahar trend kar raha hai yaa joh bhi hai, aap yahan chale aaye (when you felt that your love angle with Abhishek is trending and it might work in your favour, you came to his side). I find your love angle with Abhishek really fake."

While Abhishek Malhan gave a thumbs up to Uorfi Javed, Elvish said, "Arre, ye kya keh diya bhai (What have you said?)" Jiya was deeply hurt by Uorfi's comments. Later, she was seen sitting in the garden area and breaking down. Abhishek Malhan also tried to console Jiya and expressed his trust and belief in her.

Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve have already secured a spot in the finals. Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar have been nominated for elimination in the last week of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The grand finale will take place on August 14. You can stream it on Jio Cinema.