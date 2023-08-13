Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Buys Herself A BMW After Eviction

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: abhiya_huex )

Just before the grand finale, actress Jiya Shankar faced her exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2. The young actress seems to have accepted the eviction with an open heart. How do we know this? Well, right after her exit from the popular reality show, she treated herself to a luxurious BMW car, an indulgence estimated to be valued between 86 lakhs to 1 crore. Accompanied by her mother, Jiya ventured to the showroom to make her purchase. Fans and followers of Jiya have flooded her social media platforms with messages of congratulations, celebrating her accomplishments and new luxury purchase.

Here are some images shared by a fanpage:

Preceding Jiya Shankar's eviction, Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed the exit of Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. Leading up to the much-anticipated finale, Jiya found herself in the pool of nominees, accompanied by Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav, awaiting the mid-week eviction.

The unfolding of Jiya's eviction moment was set in motion by Bigg Boss, who orchestrated a task surrounding a calendar of memories. Participants were summoned to the garden, where a huge calendar was placed. Bebika Dhruve then turned the calendar's page, revealing a visual journey from the season's premiere to the finale week.

As the pages were flipped, the tension grew, leading to the pivotal moment when the final page would unveil the picture of the contestant who was to be evicted. When Bigg Boss requested a contestant to step up and flip the last page of the calendar, Abhishek Malhan volunteered to do so. He turned the page, and there, on the calendar, was Jiya Shankar's picture.

Abhishek Malhan, who shared a strong bond with Jiya, became emotional when her eviction was announced. In a video posted on Twitter, the two were captured sharing a warm hug. Shortly thereafter, Jiya was observed leaving the house.

Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve had already secured spots in the finale. And now, with Jiya exiting the show, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani have joined the top 5 contenders of the Bigg Boss OTT2 finale. Mark your calendars for the grand finale on August 14, set to be live-streamed exclusively on Jio Cinema.