<i>Bigg Boss OTT's</i> Abhishek Malhan Shuts Down Jiyaa Shankar Engagement Rumours: "Stop Linking My Name With Anyone"

After Jiyaa Shankar, her Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan has strongly reacted to rumours linking them. Abhishek shared a detailed note on Instagram, expressing anger and disappointment over speculation about their rumoured engagement. He urged people to stop associating his name with anyone and respect his personal life.

What Abhishek Malhan Wrote In His Post

In his post, Abhishek clarified that the engagement claims were baseless and appealed to fans to avoid spreading false narratives. He wrote, "I want to make one thing very clear-please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since."

He added, "What's disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too." Take a look at the post here:

Jiyaa Shankar also addressed the rumours recently, dismissing them and sharing a photo with a mystery man, further putting an end to the speculation. She wrote, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!"



Rumours about Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement started after an entertainment page claimed they had made their relationship public and hinted an engagement was likely.

Abhishek and Jiyaa developed a good bond during Bigg Boss OTT 2, which sparked rumours of a romantic relationship. However, both have said multiple times that they are just friends.



