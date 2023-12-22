YouTuber 'Fukra Insaan' Owns Rs 25 Crore House, Reveals His Monthly Income

YouTuber 'Fukra Insaan' has 9.3 million subscribers.

Internet sensation Abhishek Malhan, popularly known by his online persona 'Fukra Insaan', has revealed his income and net worth. Speaking to NDTV, Mr Malhan said he owns a house worth Rs 25 crore. He also opened up about his personal life, how he got into the Bigg Boss OTT and future plans. Born in 1997, Mr Malhan gained widespread recognition after collaborating with CarryMinati, former WWE wrestler The Great Khali and Puneet Superstar. He started his YouTuber journey after being inspired by creators like Mr Beast and KSI.

There is a huge interest in YouTubers and other content creators among social media-savvy audience, especially the youth. Unlike traditional celebrities, YouTubers offer a unique, unfiltered connection with their viewers, creating a sense of relatability. Whether sharing personal experiences, tutorials, or entertainment, these creators have become influential figures, shaping trends and sparking conversations.

This is why there is an interest in the lives of content creators, like Mr Malhan. They want to know how much they earn, what is their source of income and net worth. We took some of these questions to Mr Malhan, who has 9.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

When asked about his income, Mr Malhan said, "I don't want to reveal it, my dad will kill me."

When pressed about his net worth, he added, "I don't know what to say. I haven't calculated my net worth. I once leaked by income (in an interview), so want to say it is triple that amount."

Other things the 26-year-old revealed during the rapid-fire round was that he owns a Jaguar F-Pace and a house worth Rs 25 crore.

Earlier this year, Mr Malhan participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he emerged as the runner-up.