Case Registered Against YouTuber Punit Superstar For 'Derogatory Remarks' Against Mayawati

The complainant alleged that the YouTuber posted a video on Instagram containing insulting remarks about the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Police are probing the matter after registering a case against the accused. (Representational)
  • The case was lodged by BSP district president Narendra Mohit at Shalimar Garden police station
  • The accused YouTuber's real name is Prakash Kumar
  • The video with insulting remarks targeted BSP president Mayawati and went viral on Instagram
Ghaziabad:

Police in Ghaziabad have registered a case against a YouTuber for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on social media, officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, BSP district president Narendra Mohit on Wednesday evening lodged an FIR against YouTuber Punit Superstar, whose real name is Prakash Kumar, at the Shalimar Garden police station.

DCP Nimish Patil said the video soon went viral, allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Bahujan community.

Police are probing the matter after registering a case against the accused, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

