UP Cop 'Scans' Man With Mobile Phone, Calls Him Bangladeshi. Video Viral

The Uttar Pradesh Police have come under criticism and ridicule on social media after their personnel were seen doing the impossible in Ghaziabad near Delhi. Viral videos showed a policeman using a mobile phone to scan people by touching their back, like a supermarket barcode reader.

Typically, citizenship verification checks documents like passports or biometrics like Aadhaar. But the policeman was seen using a 'mysterious' machine that claimed to give the address of a person's place of origin simply by touching their back.

In the viral video, police officer Ajay Sharma in Ghaziabad was seen conducting a "citizenship check" on a man by placing a mobile phone on his back.

"The machine is showing that this man is a Bangladeshi," Sharma was heard saying in the video.

Slum dwellers said the man whom Sharma 'scanned' was from Bihar's Araria. The video was taken on December 23.

Senior officials have taken note of the viral video, sources said. The police haven't given a statement.

UP: गाजियाबाद से एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है, जिसमें SHO अजय शर्मा मोबाइल से नागरिकता बताने का दावा करते दिखे. उन्होंने एक युवक की पीठ पर फोन लगाकर उसे बांग्लादेशी बताया, जबकि युवक खुद को बिहार के अररिया का निवासी बता रहा था. वीडियो सामने आते ही SHO की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठे.... pic.twitter.com/gDb8mfRAXD — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) January 1, 2026

The internet exploded with memes and jokes on the police officer's actions. Many people sought to know more details about this "hi-tech device" that can be used to declare a person a foreigner simply by holding a mobile phone on their back.

Some criticised the police officer for misleading poor people.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Police and the CRPF conducted search operations in Ghaziabad to look for illegal immigrants. They checked identity cards and questioned suspicious people. The searches were concentrated in the slums.

They checked Aadhaar, voter cards, passports, and other documents. Officials said the operation will continue, and action will be taken against anyone found living illegally.