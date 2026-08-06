Total Solar Eclipse On August 12: NASA-Approved Safety Tips For Safe Viewing

Total solar eclipse 2026: Stargazers across the world are excited about the total solar eclipse, a spectacular celestial event which will take place on August 12. The eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain, and a small corner of Portugal. According to NASA, many other places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse that day, including parts of the northern US (from Alaska to North Carolina), most of Canada, much of Europe, and northwestern Africa.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the face of the Sun from view. During a total solar eclipse, the sky darkens dramatically as if it were dawn or dusk, temperatures drop, and stars or planets may temporarily become visible in the middle of the day.

"Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun's corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun," wrote NASA.

Witnessing a total solar eclipse is a breathtaking experience, but watching it without proper eye protection can cause permanent eye damage. To enjoy the phenomenon safely, keep these simple, NASA-recommended guidelines in mind.

Also read | "Unacceptable": Uber Reacts After Bengaluru Woman Claims Drunk Rider Tried To Enter Her Home

Essential solar eclipse safety tips

Use solar glasses: Everyday sunglasses, even dark or polarised ones, are not strong enough to block harmful solar rays. Always use special eclipse glasses or handheld viewers that comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

Inspect your viewers: Before looking up, check your eclipse glasses for any scratches, punctures, or tears. Throw them away immediately if you find any damage.

Know when to look directly: You must wear solar glasses during all partial phases of the eclipse. The only time it is safe to remove them is during totality, the brief period when the Moon completely covers the Sun's face. Put your glasses back on the second the Sun starts to reappear.

Also read | Chinese CEO Fires Employee For Excluding Mother From Wedding Over Looks, Internet Divided

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Avoid unfiltered cameras and optics: Never look at the Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope while wearing eclipse glasses. Concentrated light rays can burn through the filter and severely injure your eyes.

Try indirect viewing: If you do not have eclipse glasses, project the Sun's image onto a surface using a pinhole projector, a colander, or even by crisscrossing your fingers. Look at the projected shadow on the ground, not at the Sun itself.

Protect your skin: Because you will be outside in direct sunlight for extended periods during the partial phases, apply sunscreen and wear protective clothing to prevent sunburn.

"A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses (which are not the same as regular sunglasses) for the brief period of time when the Moon is completely blocking the Sun," NASA wrote.

Will the total solar eclipse be visible in India?

This stunning eclipse will not be visible in India. This is because in Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse window runs approximately from 9:45 PM on August 12 to 2:15 AM on August 13.

As the Sun will be well below the horizon during these nighttime hours, the event cannot be seen anywhere across the country.