Princess Isabella Makes History As First Danish Royal Woman To Begin Military Service, Declines Pay

Princess Isabella of Denmark has begun an 11-month military service, becoming the first female member of the Danish royal family to undergo full military conscription. The 19-year-old reported for duty at the Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse on August 3, marking a historic moment for the Danish monarchy, Nine.com.au reported. The eldest daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary arrived at the Guard Hussar Regiment just weeks after graduating from high school. Fresh from her summer break, Isabella kept a low profile on her first day, driving herself to the barracks in a black SUV.

Dressed casually in baggy jeans and a suede jacket, she carried a large backpack and a small purse as she walked to the entrance, where she showed her identification to the guard on duty. A handful of local journalists were present, and the princess briefly greeted photographers before heading inside.

Princess Isabella follows in the footsteps of her older brother, Crown Prince Christian, who completed his military service at the same barracks and is now training as a second lieutenant. Members of Denmark's royal family have traditionally served in the armed forces, but Isabella is the first woman from the royal family to complete active military conscription under the country's expanded programme.

Princess chooses to serve without pay

Unlike the other recruits, Princess Isabella will not receive the salary or daily allowances usually paid to conscripts. The Danish royal family confirmed that she chose to decline the payments and will instead rely on financial support from her parents during her military service.

Conscripts in Denmark typically receive a monthly salary along with a tax-free daily allowance during their 11 months of service.

Denmark expands military service

Isabella's enlistment comes as Denmark strengthens its armed forces in response to growing security concerns in Europe, including the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Arctic. The country introduced mandatory military service for women in 2024 and extended the service period from four months to 11 months.

Around 1,600 young people began the new extended military service this week. Later this month, some recruits will also be deployed to Greenland for the first time to support operational duties.



