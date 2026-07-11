Days After Joining Defence Academy, Teen Cadet Dies Post First PT Parade

A first-term cadet of the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) complained of uneasiness during routine physical training on Friday morning and later died, the defence PRO office here said.

Cadet Abhinav Bajpai (17), a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, joined the prestigious tri-services training institute at Khadakwasla near Pune city on June 24, 2026.

During the routine morning physical training session, following the first official PT parade after joining the academy, he complained of uneasiness and suddenly became unconscious, said a release issued by the office of Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The cadet was immediately shifted to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where intensive resuscitative efforts were undertaken by a medical team. Despite dedicated efforts, the cadet could not be revived and was declared dead, said the release.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident and the next of kin of the victim cadet and police have been informed, it said.

"The National Defence Academy extends deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time," the release added.

Established seven decades ago, the NDA trains cadets for induction as officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

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