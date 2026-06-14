First Batch Of Women Cadets Commissioned As Officers In Defence Forces

In a historic stride for gender inclusion in the armed forces, the first batch of women cadets trained at the National Defence Academy (NDA) has been commissioned as officers, marking a transformative moment in India's military journey.

This pioneering group of 17 women, who joined the NDA in August 2022 as part of the 148th Course, has completed their rigorous pre‑commission training at their respective service academies, stepping into leadership roles with the responsibility of serving the nation.

The Indian Army welcomed nine of these officers during the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, on June 13, 2026. The parade, reviewed by the President of India, stood as a powerful symbol of progress and commitment to equal opportunity.

In the Indian Navy, three officers were commissioned at the Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on May 28, 2026. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding‑in‑Chief, Southern Naval Command, reviewed the ceremony.

Meanwhile, five officers joined the Indian Air Force during the Combined Graduation Parade of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Hyderabad, on June 13, 2026, reviewed by the Raksha Mantri.

Their commissioning marks a defining chapter in the evolution of the Indian Defence Forces, reflecting the nation's resolve to uphold merit, discipline and excellence irrespective of gender.

The achievement of these officers is not only a testament to their perseverance and dedication but also a beacon of inspiration for countless young women aspiring to don the uniform. It underscores India's commitment to empowering women and ensuring their rightful place in every sphere of national service.

This milestone will resonate far beyond parade grounds, shaping the future of military leadership and reinforcing the values of equality and inclusivity. The journey of these trailblazing officers is set to inspire generations, proving that determination and courage can break barriers and redefine traditions in the service of the nation.

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