Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2026 Open For Law Graduates; Apply Till August 17

The Indian Army has started the online application process for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Judge Advocate General (JAG) Entry Scheme 125th Course. Eligible law graduates can apply through the official Join Indian Army website. The application window will remain open until August 17, 2026.

The recruitment is open to unmarried male and female law graduates who wish to join the Indian Army's legal branch as Short Service Commission officers.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates must have an LLB degree with at least 55 per cent aggregate marks from a recognised university. Applicants should also have appeared for the CLAT PG 2026 examination, which was conducted in December 2025.

The age of applicants should be between 21 and 27 years as on January 1, 2027.

Read Full Notice Here

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their CLAT PG 2026 scores. Those shortlisted will be called for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, followed by a medical examination. Final selection will be based on the candidate's overall performance and medical fitness, subject to the availability of vacancies.

Role of JAG Officers

Judge Advocate General (JAG) officers serve as the legal officers of the Indian Army. They advise military authorities on legal matters, handle court-martial cases, deal with military law and administrative issues, and provide legal support in matters related to service regulations and discipline.

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How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official Join Indian Army website. Before applying, candidates should ensure they meet all the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the August 17 deadline and regularly check the official website for updates on the recruitment process, SSB interview schedule and other important announcements.