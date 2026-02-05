Indian Army Opens Applications For JAG Entry 124th Course For Law Graduates; Check Details Inside

The Indian Army is inviting applications for the Judge Advocate General Branch (JAG) Entry 124th Course October 2026 for Law Graduates (Men and Women). Candidates can visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in to apply for the post.

The application window, which opened on January 27, will close on February 27, 2026. A total of eight vacancies are open for both men and women.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is 21 and maximum 27 years as on 01 Jul 2026 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1999 and not later than 01 Jul 2005; both dates inclusive).



Read official notification here

Education Qualifications:

At least 55% aggregate marks in the LLB degree examination

Applies to both:

3-year LLB (after graduation)

5-year LLB (after 10+2)

CLAT PG 2025 Score Mandatory:

A valid CLAT PG 2025 score is required for all candidates applying for courses beginning in that year.

This includes:

Candidates who have already completed an LLM

Candidates appearing for LLM

Bar Council Eligibility:

Candidate must be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India or respective State Bar Council.

Recognized College/University: Candidate should be from a college/university recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Steps to apply:

Applications are accepted online only at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click 'Officer Entry Appln/Login' - 'Registration' (skip if already registered)

Complete the online registration form carefully

Log in and click 'Apply Online' under Dashboard

On 'Officer's Selection - Eligibility' page, click 'Apply' for SSC JAG Entry Course

Fill the Application Form step-by-step:

Personal Information

Communication Details

Education Details

Previous SSB Details

Click 'Save & Continue' after each section

Review all details on the Summary page and edit if needed

Click 'Submit' only after verifying all information

Submit again if any edits are made later

Take two printouts of the application with Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure on the last day

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates regarding the vacancy.