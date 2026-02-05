Indian Army Eye Camp In Kutch Restores Vision Of Over 200 Patients

Over 200 individuals, including veterans, their dependents, and residents from remote areas of Kutch district, regained their vision following a three-day surgical eye camp organised by the Indian Army at the Military Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with a specialised ophthalmology team from the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, also provided comprehensive eye screenings for more than 2,500 patients. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited the camp and interacted with beneficiaries and medical personnel.

“Such initiatives significantly improve the quality of life for veterans and local residents alike,” he said, commending the medical teams for their professionalism and dedication.

The specialist surgical team was led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Consultant and Head of Department (Ophthalmology), who is credited with over 1 lakh successful surgical procedures.

Advanced cataract surgeries performed during the camp restored sight to patients from far-flung villages of Kutch, while the wider ophthalmic screenings enabled early detection and timely treatment of other eye-related conditions.

Organised as part of the Army's ongoing outreach in border regions, the camp reflects its commitment to veterans' welfare and community healthcare in strategically sensitive areas.

By providing advanced diagnostic and surgical services closer to remote populations, the Army has helped overcome challenges related to distance and limited local medical infrastructure.

Lt Gen Seth highlighted the importance of such programmes in fostering stronger connections with border communities.

“The Indian Army will continue to undertake focused medical and welfare initiatives to support both veterans and civilians, strengthening the enduring bond with the people of these regions,” he noted.

Rooted in the ethos of “Service Before Self,” the Indian Army's efforts extend beyond defence duties, aiming to promote inclusive development and accessible healthcare in frontier districts.

The Kutch surgical eye camp exemplifies this commitment, combining expert medical care with outreach to populations that traditionally face barriers to quality health services.

By restoring sight and providing early diagnosis for thousands, the camp has left a lasting impact on the lives of residents, reaffirming the Army's role as a key contributor to community welfare alongside its defence responsibilities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)