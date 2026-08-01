2 Dozen Indians Still In Russian Army, Efforts On For Their Release: Centre

India on Friday said around two dozen Indian nationals are still serving in the Russian Army and efforts are underway to secure their release.

New Delhi has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called upon Indians to stay away from job offers which are "fraught" with risks.

The government's efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far, he said.

"We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals with the Russian army. Our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

"We continue to pursue the release of around two dozen Indian nationals who reportedly joined and still remain with the Russian army," he said.

"We once again caution our people against job offers that are fraught with risks and made by unscrupulous individuals or agencies." Over 30 Indians have died so far while serving with the Russian military on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the external affairs ministry to coordinate with the families of those who have died, gone missing, or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea pertaining to Indian nationals recruited into the Russian military after being allegedly duped by travel agents.

The plea seeks return of mortal remains, compensation and a coordinated mechanism for affected families.

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