Cargo Ship Hit By Russia In Ukraine, Killing 4, Was Carrying Grain: India

India has confirmed that the merchant vessel MV Golden Leo, which was struck while leaving Ukraine's Odesa port and claimed the lives of four Indian seafarers, was carrying grain when it was attacked.

The clarification comes days after the Kremlin defended the strike, saying Russian forces would continue targeting ships it believed were transporting military supplies for Ukraine.

India Confirms Grain Was The Cargo

In a fresh statement on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said information received from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration showed that the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel had loaded grain before departing Odesa on July 19.

"As per information made available to us from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, India, MV Golden Leo, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged commercial vessel involved in the tragic incident in the Odesa port, had loaded grain as cargo prior to its departure on 19 July 2026."

The ministry reiterated India's position that commercial ships and civilian sailors should never be targeted under any circumstances.

"We once again reiterate that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances. EAM had made this position clear in the EAS and ARF meetings and reiterated with Russian FM Lavrov", spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Four Indians Killed, One Critically Injured

The attack took place on the evening of July 19 as the ship was departing Odesa. According to the MEA, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals.

"On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals. As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition."

The ministry strongly condemned the strike, saying, "targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."

Ukraine blames Russia

Ukraine's Navy has accused Russia of carrying out the attack using three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles.

According to the Ukrainian military, "Russian occupiers launched a strike using three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles against the civilian bulk carrier GOLDEN LEO (flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, owned by Turkey). At the moment of the attack, the vessel was moving out of the combat zone carrying a cargo of grain."

Ukrainian authorities said the strike killed 10 crew members in total, four Indians and six Syrians.

Kremlin stands by the strike

Despite India's protest, the Kremlin has defended the attack.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remained in touch with New Delhi over the deaths but insisted Russian forces would continue targeting vessels they believed were supporting Ukraine's military.

"We continue our contacts with our Indian partners, we clarify our position, and most importantly, our armed forces are striking and will continue to strike those vessels that are involved in transporting ammunition, weapons, and so on for the purposes of the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

India lodges diplomatic protest

Following the deaths, India summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov to register a formal protest. The incident marks the first known case of Indian seafarers being killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The MEA said it conveyed its "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" over the attack, calling it a serious threat to international maritime trade.

The ministry said the strike on the commercial vessel "resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasising that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce".

It further added, "The Russian Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided."