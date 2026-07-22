Advertisement

Ukraine's Zelensky Sacks Army Chief Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he was dismissing Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's army, and appointing joint forces commander Mykhailo Drapaty in his place.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ukraine's Zelensky Sacks Army Chief Amid War
Zelensky on Tuesday dismissed Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he was dismissing Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's army, and appointing joint forces commander Mykhailo Drapaty in his place.

"I have decided that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be Mykhailo Drapaty... I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrsky and to each of our warriors for Ukraine's strong front-line positions," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine War, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com