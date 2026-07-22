Ukraine's Zelensky Sacks Army Chief Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he was dismissing Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's army, and appointing joint forces commander Mykhailo Drapaty in his place.

"I have decided that the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be Mykhailo Drapaty... I am grateful to Oleksandr Syrsky and to each of our warriors for Ukraine's strong front-line positions," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

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