Indian Army Invites Applications For Internship Programme; Stipend Up To Rs 75,000

Indian Army Internship Programme 2026-27: The Indian Army has invited applications for the second edition of the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2026-27, offering paid internship opportunities for students across emerging technology and management domains. Interested candidates can apply through the National Internship Portal for various internship positions being offered in New Delhi.

The internship programme aims to provide students with practical learning, exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and an opportunity to contribute to nation-building through projects linked to the defence ecosystem.

Indian Army Internship Programme 2026-27: Key Highlights

According to the programme details, the internship will run for 75 days, comprising 60 days of practical training and office work followed by 15 days of work-from-home.

Selected interns will receive a stipend of up to Rs 75,000, which will be disbursed after the successful completion of the internship and fulfillment of all programme requirements. The final stipend amount will depend on the intern's overall attendance during the internship.

The internships will be conducted in New Delhi/NCR, and candidates will have to arrange their own accommodation, as lodging is not provided by the programme.

Domains Offered Under IAIP 2026-27

The Indian Army is offering internship opportunities across a wide range of technology and strategic sectors, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking

Quantum Computing and Cryptography

Drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Robotics and Autonomous Systems

Space and Satellite Technologies

Advanced Weapon Systems and Defence Electronics

5G/6G and Communication Technologies

Financial Technology (FinTech)

Strategic Communication and Mass Media

Human Resource Management

Operational Logistics

Internship Projects Available



Several project-specific internships have been listed on the National Internship Portal.

These include:

AI and ML Intern

AI-Enabled Workflow Automation and Digital Transformation

AI Engineer for Large Language Models and Intelligent AI Assistants

AI-Based Legal Document Generator

AI Model for Decision Support System

AI Infusion in Existing Operational Systems

Data Analyst Intern

Data Analysis

Software Development and Mobile App Development

Software Development Intern and Software Engineer Intern

Robotics Intern

R&D Intern for Robotics and Autonomous Ground Systems

Tech Assessment of Drones and UAVs

Research Work in Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems

Space Domain Awareness and Allied Aspects

Zoho Analytics Dashboard Developer and Analyst

Internship on SAP ERP ECC Technology

Automation and Digitization of Legal Cases

Preparation of Software for Financial Management and Data Analysis Of Infantry Transit Facility

While several internships remain open, application deadlines vary by project, with many closing between August 1 and August 15, 2026. Some positions have already expired.

Application Process

Students may apply for multiple internship opportunities, but they can accept only one internship offer. Applicants are advised to choose the offer that best aligns with their academic background, skills, and career goals before accepting it.

No Placement Guarantee

The Indian Army has clarified that the internship is intended to provide hands-on learning, mentorship from defence professionals, and exposure to emerging technologies. However, the programme does not include placement assistance or guarantee employment upon completion.

Participants who successfully complete the internship will receive a certificate of completion and gain practical experience while working alongside Indian Army professionals and subject matter experts on technology-driven initiatives related to national security.