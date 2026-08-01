Indian Army Invites Applications For Internship Programme; Stipend Up To Rs 75,000

Indian Army Internship Programme 2026-27: The Indian Army has invited applications for the second edition of the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2026-27, offering paid internship opportunities for students across emerging technology and management domains. Interested candidates can apply through the National Internship Portal for various internship positions being offered in New Delhi.
The internship programme aims to provide students with practical learning, exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and an opportunity to contribute to nation-building through projects linked to the defence ecosystem.
Indian Army Internship Programme 2026-27: Key Highlights
According to the programme details, the internship will run for 75 days, comprising 60 days of practical training and office work followed by 15 days of work-from-home.
Selected interns will receive a stipend of up to Rs 75,000, which will be disbursed after the successful completion of the internship and fulfillment of all programme requirements. The final stipend amount will depend on the intern's overall attendance during the internship.
The internships will be conducted in New Delhi/NCR, and candidates will have to arrange their own accommodation, as lodging is not provided by the programme.
Domains Offered Under IAIP 2026-27
The Indian Army is offering internship opportunities across a wide range of technology and strategic sectors, including:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
- Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking
- Quantum Computing and Cryptography
- Drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Robotics and Autonomous Systems
- Space and Satellite Technologies
- Advanced Weapon Systems and Defence Electronics
- 5G/6G and Communication Technologies
- Financial Technology (FinTech)
- Strategic Communication and Mass Media
- Human Resource Management
- Operational Logistics
Internship Projects Available
Several project-specific internships have been listed on the National Internship Portal.
These include:
- AI and ML Intern
- AI-Enabled Workflow Automation and Digital Transformation
- AI Engineer for Large Language Models and Intelligent AI Assistants
- AI-Based Legal Document Generator
- AI Model for Decision Support System
- AI Infusion in Existing Operational Systems
- Data Analyst Intern
- Data Analysis
Software Development and Mobile App Development
Software Development Intern and Software Engineer Intern
- Robotics Intern
- R&D Intern for Robotics and Autonomous Ground Systems
- Tech Assessment of Drones and UAVs
- Research Work in Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems
- Space Domain Awareness and Allied Aspects
- Zoho Analytics Dashboard Developer and Analyst
- Internship on SAP ERP ECC Technology
- Automation and Digitization of Legal Cases
- Preparation of Software for Financial Management and Data Analysis Of Infantry Transit Facility
While several internships remain open, application deadlines vary by project, with many closing between August 1 and August 15, 2026. Some positions have already expired.
Application Process
Students may apply for multiple internship opportunities, but they can accept only one internship offer. Applicants are advised to choose the offer that best aligns with their academic background, skills, and career goals before accepting it.
No Placement Guarantee
The Indian Army has clarified that the internship is intended to provide hands-on learning, mentorship from defence professionals, and exposure to emerging technologies. However, the programme does not include placement assistance or guarantee employment upon completion.
Participants who successfully complete the internship will receive a certificate of completion and gain practical experience while working alongside Indian Army professionals and subject matter experts on technology-driven initiatives related to national security.