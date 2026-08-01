Woman Says Moving From PG To Flat Left Her With Sleepless Nights And A Broken Routine

Moving from a paying guest (PG) accommodation to a rented flat is often expected to bring more independence and a better lifestyle. But for one woman, the change turned out to be very different from what she had imagined.

Swati Singh recently shared a video on Instagram about her experience after moving from a PG to a rented flat. In the video, she explained that she had expected to save money, cook meals every day and take better care of her health after shifting to a flat.

Watch Video Here:

The text on the video read that she had shifted from a PG to a flat.

Sharing her expectations, Singh said she thought that shifting from a PG to a flat would help her reduce her expenses. She said she believed she would be able to take better care of her health, cook food every day and follow a proper routine.

However, things did not go as planned. She said that instead, she was going to bed at 4 am and waking up at 6 am. She added that she was not saving any money, and her eating schedule was completely messed up.

Singh also spoke about how difficult it had become to maintain even a basic daily routine after moving into the flat.

She said she was eating breakfast at night and skipping dinner altogether. She added that, at this point, she had no idea when the day began or when the night ended.

Social Media Reaction

Her honest and humorous confession resonated with many social media users, especially those who had faced similar challenges while balancing household responsibilities, work and personal life after moving into a rented home.

On user commented, "I thought l am only one like this."

Another user noted, "It happened with me too."

"So true," added a third user.