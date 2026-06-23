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2 Students Beat Bengaluru Landlord To Death With Cricket Bat Over Water Use

The victim, identified as Madhav Matle, owned the Laxmi Narasimha PG. He was allegedly assaulted by two college students after an argument escalated into violence.

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2 Students Beat Bengaluru Landlord To Death With Cricket Bat Over Water Use
The accused are Rakesh (21), a final-year B.Com student, and Don Brite Son (20), a first-year BBA student
  • A PG owner was beaten to death over a dispute on tap water use in Bengaluru
  • The victim, Madhav Matle, was assaulted by two college students after an argument
  • Accused Rakesh and Don Brite Son have been arrested for the murder
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A 37-year-old paying guest (PG) owner was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over the use of tap water at a PG accommodation in Bengaluru, police said.

The victim, identified as Madhav Matle, owned the Laxmi Narasimha PG. He was allegedly assaulted by two college students after an argument escalated into violence.

The accused, Rakesh (21), a final-year B.Com student, and Don Brite Son (20), a first-year BBA student, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm on Monday outside the PG premises. The two students were allegedly washing their legs using water from a tap when Matle objected, leading to a heated argument.

During the altercation, Matle allegedly picked up a cricket bat and attempted to attack the students. Police said the accused then snatched the bat from him and assaulted him repeatedly.

Matle sustained severe injuries and later died.

A case has been registered at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, and both accused are currently in custody. 

Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.


 

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Bengaluru PG Owner Death, PG Accommodation, Tap Water Dispute
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