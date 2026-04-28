50 Women Jump To Escape Burning Bengaluru PG Building

Around 50 young women narrowly escaped death on Sunday night after a fire broke out at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's Nandini Layout, forcing them to jump from a four-storey building to save their lives.

The fire is believed to have originated in an LED banner shop on the ground level before spreading rapidly to the adjoining building, which housed the PG accommodation. Within minutes, the flames had engulfed the entire premises, leaving the residents with little time to respond.

Footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the chaos and panic that gripped the area as the women scrambled to safety. With no other means of escape available, dozens of young residents leapt from the upper floors of the building in a desperate attempt to survive.

Miraculous Escape In Massive Bengaluru Nandini Layout Fire: 50 Women Jump From Burning PG pic.twitter.com/RynPxZW4YM — NDTV (@ndtv) April 28, 2026

Authorities confirmed that, fortunately, no fatalities or serious casualties were reported following the incident. Officials noted that the swift evacuation by the residents had prevented what could have been a far more serious tragedy.

The fire brigade was alerted and rushed to the scene to bring the blaze under control. An investigation into the cause of the fire and how it spread so quickly to the residential building is currently under way.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about fire safety regulations at PG accommodations across Bengaluru, particularly in densely populated residential areas where such facilities operate in close proximity to commercial establishments. Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement regarding action against the building's owners.