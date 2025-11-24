Man Sets Himself On Fire, Dies After Wife Beats Him With Slippers In Bengaluru

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kuduregere of Bengaluru North taluk, where a 35-year-old man died after he set himself ablaze after allegedly coming to know of his wife's long-running affair.

His mother, who desperately tried to rescue him from the flames, suffered severe burn injuries and is currently being treated at Victoria Hospital.

The man, Harish, had married Manjula ten years ago. Police sources say that for the last three years, Manjula had been involved in an affair with a man named Suresh. When Harish questioned her about the relationship, Manjula allegedly assaulted him with a slipper in front of Suresh, leaving him deeply humiliated and emotionally shattered.

Unable to bear the distress and repeated harassment, Harish allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. His mother, Anjinamma, rushed to save him but sustained serious burns in the attempt.

Following Harish's death, a case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station against his wife Manjula, her alleged partner Suresh, and another man named Sandeep, who are accused of abetting the suicide.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.