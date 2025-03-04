Student Says Her Dream Is To Become A "PG Owner" In Bengaluru, Post Viral

The ongoing landlord-tenant saga in Bengaluru continues to make headlines, capturing attention both on social media and mainstream platforms. From soaring rents to landlords conducting bizarre interviews before renting out flats, this issue has remained a frequent topic of debate in the city.

Recently, a new post has surfaced, adding to the growing list of housing concerns in Bengaluru. A B Tech student from Delhi, who dreams of owning a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru, shared her desire. Despite being a budding software development engineer, she wants this job because it includes a lot more earnings than any other regular B Tech job.

The Delhi student Monalika Patnaik, who is pursuing B tech from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women has won hearts and evoked laughter (along with some painful memories) on X after she mused that her dream job was to own a paying guest house in Bengaluru.

"My dream job is to become a PG owner in Bangalore, do nothing, get a whooping rent at the end of every month and not return the security deposit," BTech student Monalika Patnaik wrote.

my dream job is to become a pg owner in banglore, do nothing, get a whooping rent at the end of every month and not return the security deposit — Monalika Patnaik (@MonalikaPatnaik) March 1, 2025

While X users pointed out that it would be a business and not a job, almost all of them agreed that it was a lucrative idea as the IT capital continues to grapple with skyrocketing rents and property prices while attracting a flood of migrant workers.

Her post struck a chord with users and it garnered about 5.5 lakh views. It also prompted several X users to share their own experiences with such PGs where their security deposit was never returned.