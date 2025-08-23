'Peak Bengaluru Moment': Househelp's 'Professional' Leave Messages Amaze The Internet

In what can only be described as a 'peak' Bengaluru moment, a social media user recently shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with their househelp where the latter used impeccable, professional English to inform about taking a leave.

"Peak Bangalore moment: My househelp takes “sick leave” more professionally than half the people I've worked with. She WhatsApps me a detailed leave note in English," the woman wrote in a LinkedIn post, sharing the screenshot.

“I am not well I have cold and throat infection so I will be not coming to work today," read one of the texts, while another stated: "I won't be able to come today cuz I'm not well so."

A third text read: "I won't be able to come today because I have got hurt in leg and it's swollen and I'm not able to walk."

Crediting the househelp's 10-year-old daughter for typing out the texts, the woman praised the effort, calling her professionalism “100/100".

'Wow, so cool'

As the post went viral, social media users applauded the house help for her English, while others shared their experiences with their help.

"Haha wow cool. In Delhi here they just either don't inform and go MIA or we are the ones calling them to confirm lol. Very rare that we get the news first from them," said one user, while another added: "Next gen copywriter in the making."

A third commented: "I actually don't give the reasons while I'm taking PTO at work lol. This seems more professional."

A fourth said: "In gurgaon, we just wait, wait and wait (after calling 10 times and not getting any response). Sad life."

'Not getting the vibe'

Last month, a similar incident transpired with a startup employer, but this time, the leave seeker was a Gen Z intern. In a viral post, the employer revealed that the new Gen Z recruit decided to take leave, having not 'felt the vibe' lately.

"Feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe right now. I'll be out from 28th July to 30th July (pls don't miss me)," read the mail.

Apart from communicating their decision to take the leave, the GenZ intern also attached their booking slip as proof of the upcoming trip.