Japan's Ambassador Welcomes Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, Internet Loves It

In a charming exchange of culture and tradition aimed at expanding diplomatic ties, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, recently hosted Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Divya Kumari, at his residence in New Delhi. The Japanese envoy, dressed in traditional attire, welcomed the deputy CM into a tatami-matted room adorned with a vertical calligraphy scroll.

Apart from the traditional welcome, the Japanese official prepared and served freshly whisked matcha tea in line with the Japanese philosophy of Chado -- the Way of Tea.

"Welcomed H.E. @KumariDiya , Deputy CM of Rajasthan, at my residence and served her freshly whisked #matcha, in the spirit of Chado - the Way of Tea," wrote Mr Keiichi on X (formerly Twitter).

"We shared a thoughtful conversation on boosting tourism between Japan and Rajasthan. May our cultural bridges grow ever stronger."

Ms Kumari also posted about the meeting on her official X handle, expressing her gratitude for the welcome and highlighting the significance of the exchange.

"Had the pleasure of being warmly welcomed at the residence of Mr. ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, with freshly whisked matcha in the spirit of Chado - the Way of Tea," she wrote.

The deputy CM stated that she would be visiting Japan for the JATA tourism Expo and that the meeting would help strengthen ties and boost tourism collaboration between Rajasthan and Japan.

"Cultural exchanges like these highlight the beauty of shared traditions and the strength of building bridges between nations," she added.

'Arigatou gozaimasu'

As the photographs of the meeting went viral, social media users admired the thoughtfulness displayed by the Japanese ambassador and lauded the cultural significance of the interaction.

"I really like the calm and minimalistic vibe of your home H.E. Ambassador. Dhanyawad for letting us see your home. Arigatou gozaimasu," said one user while another added: "This is unparalleled diplomacy."

A third commented: "Man I love this ambassador. Diya ji looking beautiful in this setting."

A fourth said: "From the Pink City to the Land of the Rising Sun. Princess of Jaipur embraces the grace of the Japanese tea ceremony."